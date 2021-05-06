Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,832 shares of company stock worth $47,893,133 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

