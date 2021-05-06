Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KARO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Karooooo stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 99,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,867. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

