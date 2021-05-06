First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,581,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,162. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 64.0% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

