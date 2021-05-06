Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $428.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.02 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 1,611,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

