Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.92 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.61 or 0.00788542 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006592 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004051 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00165716 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.