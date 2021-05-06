88mph (MPH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $847,186.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $124.19 or 0.00219758 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $44.85 million and $847,186.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

