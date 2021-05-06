Chimpion (BNANA) Hits Market Cap of $150.73 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00008407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $150.73 million and approximately $899,207.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00802753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.45 or 0.08952993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.