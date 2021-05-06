Folder Protocol (FOL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $860,311.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002939 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00272024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.01132969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.51 or 0.00788355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.32 or 0.99971828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

