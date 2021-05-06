Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

