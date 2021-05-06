Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $11.08 on Thursday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,858. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,874,098 shares of company stock worth $267,667,308. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

