NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Receives GBX 96.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NRR traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 99.80 ($1.30). 671,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £305.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.