Polkalokr (LKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $375,014.00

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $375,014.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,820,399 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

