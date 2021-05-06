Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,590. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.