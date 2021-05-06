TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 941,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.