TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 941,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
