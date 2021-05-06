RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces Earnings Results

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. RPT Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.890 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.81-0.89 EPS.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. 341,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

