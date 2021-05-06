Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $139.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of DOOR traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.51. The company had a trading volume of 171,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.