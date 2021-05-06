Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.67. 611,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,673. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $152.82. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dover by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

