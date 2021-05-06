Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 1,465,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

