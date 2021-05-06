Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.96. 489,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,041. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

