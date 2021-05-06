YFValue (YFV) Price Down 29% This Week

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00083864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00800007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,048.58 or 0.08946161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.