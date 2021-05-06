DeFinition Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFinition has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $112.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00271246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.51 or 0.01136767 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.41 or 0.00792826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,515.81 or 1.00146974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.