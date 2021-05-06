Counos X (CCXX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Counos X has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Counos X has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $898,353.00 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for $102.18 or 0.00181061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00271246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.51 or 0.01136767 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.41 or 0.00792826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,515.81 or 1.00146974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,844,700 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Buying and Selling Counos X

