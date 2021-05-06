Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (TSE: OVV):

4/30/2021 – Ovintiv had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Ovintiv had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE:OVV traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.59. 325,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.93. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.27 and a 1 year high of C$36.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.28%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

