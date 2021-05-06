Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,608. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.