Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 396,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. Bruker has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $71.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

