Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.24). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 3,450,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

