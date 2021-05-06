ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAZY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,995. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

