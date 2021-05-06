Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$93.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LSPD traded down C$4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$75.11. 1,120,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,844. The company has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a PE ratio of -58.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.76. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$21.55 and a 1 year high of C$104.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

