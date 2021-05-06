NIX Trading Up 84.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $87,791.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,497.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.73 or 0.06224619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.72 or 0.02698747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00620435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00235061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.78 or 0.00766017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.86 or 0.00757311 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.04 or 0.00554080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005207 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,077,056 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

