Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 376 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 479,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,690. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

