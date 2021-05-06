Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-$1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. Nielsen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.470-1.580 EPS.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

