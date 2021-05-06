BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.23. 2,064,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.