Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.07 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

AVYA stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,804,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

