Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,804,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Get Avaya alerts:

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.