Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%.
Shares of ALG traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.84. 38,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,074. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.