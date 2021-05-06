Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Shares of ALG traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.84. 38,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,074. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

