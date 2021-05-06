Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.89 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.81. 51,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,386. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

