Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 51,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
