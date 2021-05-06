MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $32,478.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014884 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00325607 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,340,886 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

