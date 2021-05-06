International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,427 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.43. 292,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

