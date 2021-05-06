Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.19). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 469,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,274. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $137.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

