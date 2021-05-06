Oblong (OBLG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Oblong (NYSE: OBLG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Oblong was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/4/2021 – Oblong was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/3/2021 – Oblong is now covered by analysts at Dawson James. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Oblong was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/27/2021 – Oblong was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/27/2021 – Oblong is now covered by analysts at Dawson James. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Oblong was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/15/2021 – Oblong was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/12/2021 – Oblong was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Oblong stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oblong Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth $17,990,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter worth $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

