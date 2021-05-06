CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

CVR Energy stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,766. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

