-$0.40 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.18). Ford Motor posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

NYSE:F traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,681,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,936,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

