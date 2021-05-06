CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 327,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

