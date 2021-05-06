CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.13.

CVS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. 399,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 115,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

