Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

LNC stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $68.60. 1,429,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,454. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

