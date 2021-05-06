Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.05-12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.11 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.120-4.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.