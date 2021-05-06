Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.
VCEL traded down $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 770,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,300,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.
Several equities analysts have commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.
About Vericel
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
