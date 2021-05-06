Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $972,331.98 and approximately $48,378.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00804755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.27 or 0.09111372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

