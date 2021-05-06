Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million.

Several analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $396,656.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,856 shares in the company, valued at $294,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,673. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a PE ratio of -96.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

